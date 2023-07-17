'Life-changing' mental health workshop hailed a great success

Aimed at adult-diagnosed people affected by ADHD and their families or supporters, this free friendly session took place at the Hillcrest Centre, Newhaven, on Saturday July 15 and all available spaces were booked up less than 48 hours after being advertised.

A session participant said: "It really was amazing - and to be honest, quite life-changing to be surrounded by similar people to me - my tribe. I would definitely attend another! Having spoken to friends and family after, they have been so much more understanding and actually have taken me seriously about it. Thanks again"

Founder of Havens Community Hub and the Havens Wellbeing Partnership, Paula Woolven, said: "Having met a lot of people on the local comedy circuit, I discovered how comedy can be really just 'tragedy plus time' - and stories that comedians tell, reveal a lot about how they've overcome both small and massive personal trauma in their lives.

Dave Fensome during the workshop

"Dave Fensome's outstanding comedy show, ADH Dave, was a surprise hit of the Brighton Fringe, and I knew that he, and others, would be able to deliver workshops on what people really need right now - mental health support on a variety of topics in a fantastic relatable way".

The project has been funded, in part, by the SCDA 'Making It Happen' programme which supports communities to launch pilot events and projects. More details about their funding and support can be found here: https://sussexcommunity.org.uk/our-services/healthy-lifestyles/making-it-happen/

Upcoming sessions include:

September 16 - Matt Price - Improving mental health

Workshop Activity

October 14 - Kevin McCarron - Addiction Predilection and Vulnerability

November 11 - Dave Chawner - Improving mental health

