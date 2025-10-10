Life & Death As It Is - new Lewes exhibition

Life & Death As It Is is the latest exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes running from Saturday, October 11-Sunday, October 19.

It features the work of Nick Day.

Neeta Pedersen, who runs the gallery, said: “Nick has always felt that many people think they live in a human world, where, in their quest for total dominance, the world of nature has been sidelined. He sees that in our race to the top, people have become aware that our environment has suffered. What he wanted to show in this exhibition is that apart from climate damage, we impact our wildlife on many other levels, our buildings, our farming practices, our pets

and our modes of transport also take a huge toll too. He has a selection of pieces on show that sensitively illustrate that.

“Apart from that, there is still much beauty in the world to see so a large part of his show will be illustrating the amazing wonders of birds and animals in close-up. He loves detail and realism; he will always attempt to make you look twice at his work in the hope that you may have a glimpse of the wonders that the natural world has to offer and the self-healing that nature has to give to all of us. It is there to be enjoyed and has been a life-saver to him and many others.

“He is self-taught and has been drawing and painting since he was a young boy. He had an unhappy childhood and found solace in nature, especially birds. He was taken with their total freedom and power of flight. He says: ‘I so wanted to fly away.’ He has never lost that awe of nature, it seemed perfect to him.

“He has been professional for over 35 years and has had many highlights. He has been lucky enough to raise funds for conservation societies, has been commissioned by top names and had work auctioned by Christies. He has sold work worldwide and has achieved multiple awards.”