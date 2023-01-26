"Life Saving" £22K Donation to Sussex Air Ambulance Charity

Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance Charity (KSS) were delighted to receive a donation of over £22,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Lewis and Sue from Morrisons presented the donation to Mike Rose, KSS Paramedic

The generous donation has funded a new ‘Oxylog 3000+’ ventilator, which is an incredible piece of equipment that gives medics complete control over oxygen delivery for seriously ill and injured patients, which is important in all cases, but especially so in young children.

Mike Rose, KSS Paramedic was presented with the donation at the Morrisons store in Reigate saying: “We are incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their grant of £22,574 which has funded an Oxylog 3000+ ventilator and medical tubing to be used in our helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles.

“The Oxylog 3000+ is a hospital-grade ventilator that enables our highly-skilled doctors and paramedics to fine-tune ventilation for patients who are unable to breathe for themselves. It is absolutely crucial in helping us to save lives and ensure the best possible outcomes for our critically ill and injured patients.“

KSS is one of the UK’s busiest Air Ambulances serving 4.8 million living in South East England, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week. Last year alone, the charity responded to over 3,200 incidents, providing life-saving care to some of the most critically ill people across the region.

Sue Lumley, Morrisons Community Champion for Reigate said: “It’s been an honour to present this massive donation to such a wonderful charity in our community. The vital work the air ambulance does literally saves hundreds of lives every year and I’m overjoyed to have met Mike and have been able to help in such a meaningful way.”