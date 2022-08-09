'Lifeguards aren't free babysitters': Debate ignites after missing children found at packed West Wittering beach

On Sunday, August 7, Selsey Coastguard teams were scrambled to West Wittering beach at 4.35pm during a busy weekend for emergency services after two children were reported missing.

Thankfully the children were soon found safe and well and were reunited with their families.

But following the news, Observer readers burst into a debate over where responsibility lies.

West Wittering beach. Picture by Steve Robards

Emma Taylor lamented: “How hard is it to look after your own kid? Parents should be charged for your time and fined.”

Adele Aburrow gave her own advice to beach-faring parents: “I had a granddaughter that used to run when we went camping. I put her on reins with an extendable (dog) lead.

"It was amazing because I could let her play with the other children when I was cooking and couldn’t keep my eyes on her. She had the best summer.”

Sarah Bailey said: “Keep an eye on your children. Going to the beach isn’t a free babysitting service from the lifeguards!”

Gemma Plec fought the parents corner and said: “To anyone moaning ‘how hard is it to not look after your kids’ many people have multiple kids who can run in different directions it’s actually really easy to do, especially in busy places — like I bet West Wittering beach is currently.

"Older kids you have to start letting out the rains so that they gain independence you can’t keep hold of their hand forever. I lost one of mine in the supermarket once as he hid under the clothes rail. I nearly lost my mind. I’d certainly phone for help if I lost a child at the beach knowing the dangers of the sea and I’m sure the lifeguards and coastguard are happy to help, especially when it comes to children.”

Selsey Coastguard issued the following advice on social media this week: “Free Child Safe wristbands are available at West Wittering beach on most entrances, the lifeguard tower and from the lifeguards.