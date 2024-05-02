Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm

Lightning struck the roof of a West Sussex care home in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 2).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 2nd May 2024, 07:49 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:56 BST

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Alleyne Way, Elmer at 1.44am after lightning struck the roof of a residential care home.

Pictures show the roof has sustained significant damage but, thankfully, no fire was found.

Residents were evacuated and ‘safely relocated’, according to the fire service.

Staff from energy company SSE also attended to make the electrical supply in the home safe.

Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

