Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Alleyne Way, Elmer at 1.44am after lightning struck the roof of a residential care home.
Pictures show the roof has sustained significant damage but, thankfully, no fire was found.
Residents were evacuated and ‘safely relocated’, according to the fire service.
Staff from energy company SSE also attended to make the electrical supply in the home safe.
1. Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Lightning strikes West Sussex care home during thunderstorm
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
