Lights, camera, Christmas: Burfield Academy's festive treat as housebuilder donates to nativity play

Burfield Academy Nativity Play

Pupils at Burfield and Phoenix Academies received a generous Christmas present late last year, thanks to a donation from David Wilson Homes towards their Nativity play.

The schools, which are located nearby to the housebuilder’s Ersham Park development on Ersham Road, put on several shows for friends and families in the run up to the end of term.

The Sussex housebuilder donated £250 towards the production to cover the costs of costumes, props and programmes for audience members.

Lillie Hadfield, Teacher at Burfield Academy commented: “We are so grateful for David Wilson Homes’ contribution towards our Nativity production. The play was a huge success, and our students were proud to take part. It’s important to us that all pupils get the chance to share the Christmas joy, and the donation meant that everyone could get involved.”

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “It was fantastic to be able to support Burfield and Phoenix Academies for their annual Nativity play. Christmas shows help pupils to make special memories that are forever cherished as we grow older, and we didn’t want anyone to miss out. We’re proud to have made it extra special for these students.”

