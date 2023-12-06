Lights investment to bring more sparkle to The Hawth
It was agreed by members of the Cabinet last week as part of proposed adjustments to the current capital investment budget.
The house lights are planned to be switched in January after the conclusion of pantomime season. The theatre will also be replacing its pit lift around the same time; a £170,000 commitment from the council was agreed earlier this year.
Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Cllr Chris Mullins, said: “I’m pleased we will be able to supply The Hawth with £50,000 to provide the theatre with a much-needed update to its lights and control systems, which they are very excited about.
“It means the council will have made a £220,000 investment in The Hawth ahead of its 2024 programme, which we hope will be another successful year.”
The Hawth will replace the digital control system including upgrades to the cabling and installing new, more efficient LED fixtures with a lifespan of over 70,000 hours, or almost eight years.
This new system will provide greater control over the way in which the lights dim and re-illuminate, significantly enhancing the whole experience of attending the theatre.
General manager Graeme Russell said: “From the moment the audience enters, the atmosphere is set by the quality of the light that surrounds you. As the lights dim, the excitement builds and the show starts.
“The council's commitment to the enjoyment of entertainment for Crawley residents attending The Hawth is once again demonstrated in the allocation of funds to ensure the best quality of experience at the theatre. With the replacement of the house lights in the main auditorium, the opportunity to set just the right mood for each event is enhanced, drawing the community into new worlds and igniting the imagination."