Lingfield St Piers School takes part in a unique Coronation celebration

St Piers School Coronation Procession

Led by an unusual (but equally adorable) mounted regiment of four therapy donkeys in full military dress, staff and pupils were treated to a regal procession of their King and Queen for the day (Ollie Cohen and Lucy Lyon, St Piers House Managers).

Pupils at St Piers School have access to a fantastic range of facilities that nurture physical, emotional and mental health, personal development and essential life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four therapy donkeys included in the royal procession are assisted therapy donkeys that recently joined the school to work with the students as part of their own version of equine therapy. The donkeys visit the students in classrooms and in the school grounds where students can ride, groom, walk and feed them, teaching valuable lessons of animal welfare, along with communication skills and physical activity.

Ginnie Batten-Evatt, Quality of Practice Leader at St Piers school said: “We were delighted to celebrate the royal coronation in our unique St Piers way with all pupils and staff joining in with the fun. The inclusion of our therapy donkeys, alongside our royal procession before heading back to a disco and street party meant the whole school got into the coronation atmosphere. A fantastic day for the school and definitely one to remember!”