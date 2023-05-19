Lingfield's St Piers College hosts Natspec Student Voice Parliament

Local St Piers college was awarded the honour of hosting the recent Natspec (National Specialist Colleges) Student Voice Parliament at their campus near Lingfield. With 250 students and staff attending, the event was a special coming together of 40 specialist colleges across England and Wales.

Students at Natspec Parliament at St Piers College

The parliament provides an opportunity for students from Natspec member colleges to come together, discuss and collaborate on topics that are important to them and make sure their collective voice is heard.

St Piers College chose five current students to represent them officially as their Learner Voice representatives in order to contribute their input on relevant topics at the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At St Piers College learners are empowered and enabled to have a voice and it is paramount that they contribute towards topics that impact them in the college, the wider community, and their future lives.

The learner voice is powerful and resonates throughout St Piers College, current student, Ella Mullaney, explained “certain people don’t have a voice to speak up, I want to have an opportunity to be able to. My voice helps to improve the college.”

Other students have said that having a voice: “improves my confidence”, “informs others how I am feeling” and “helps me to be independent”.

The St Piers College Learner Voice Group sits on the Natspec Parliament. They have participated in discussions of matters important to them and other Natspec members, and in 2021, they responded to the UK Government Disability Strategy Survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, discussions have involved the importance of well-planned post-college transitions, so skills and aspirations are not lost. Topics have also included the need to increase understanding in the wider community about learners’ skills, abilities and accessibility needs.

The St Piers College Learner Voice Group are proud to be members of the Natspec Parliament and are passionate about the cause.

Head of St Piers College, Franky Baptie said: “Hosting the Natspec Student Voice Parliament at St Piers has been a fantastic experience for students and staff alike. The importance of the learner voice is something that we at St Piers are passionate about and having the opportunity to welcome students from other specialist colleges to our campus and facilitate the lively and healthy collaboration of young voices and ideas inspires us all to continue our journey supporting our students to share their voice.”