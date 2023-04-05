Lingfield's St Piers College students take on charity challenge and win

The students at St Piers College in Lingfield took part in the Purple Day Challenge to walk, run, jog or push 26 miles in 26 days for the month of March and together raised over a thousand pounds for Young Epilepsy.

St Piers College Students enjoy their Purple Day Celebrations

Purple Day is the international day of epilepsy awareness held annually on March 26.

St Piers College is a warm, friendly and unique residential and day college for students aged 19–25. The college has a high proportion of students with epilepsy, autism, severe learning difficulties and complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the students’ incredible determination taking on the challenge and the generous sponsorship from parents, family, and friends the total reached £1,122 raised for Young Epilepsy.

St Piers College Students perform for friends and family

To celebrate their achievement and dedication, an event was held on the last day of March where every student that took part was invited to receive their personal certificate and pin recognising their contribution. With a fantastic performance from the college choir for parents in the Nicholson Hall, alongside fresh tea and cakes for supporters, families were also treated to the opportunity to see some of the student’s multi-skills and textile work and buy some of the unique items that had been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Franky Baptie, Head of St Piers College, said: “The celebration last week was a wonderful way to finish off a month that has seen our students pushing to complete the 26 miles in 26 days challenge. Their dedication and determination has been amazing and we are so proud of all of their hard work and the amazing amount of money raised. Thanks to the support from parents, friends and family we truly enjoyed a moment where we all came together to celebrate our students and share in their achievements. We can’t wait to see they will achieve next!”

To find out more about St Piers visit stpiers.org.uk or to make a donation or learn more about the national charity Young Epilepsy check out youngepilepsy.org.uk