Liphook children sow the seeds for a brighter future

Caring pupils at an independent school in Liphook have once again proved their green credentials.

Children at Highfield and Brookham Schools have planted wildflower seeds and sunflowers on the school grounds

Aiming to pave the way for a brighter, more environmentally friendly future and leading by example, pupils from Highfield and Brookham Schools sowed flower seeds in honour of Earth Day.

Pre-prep and prep school pupils joined forces to plant sunflowers in the Nursery garden and scatter wildflower seeds on the golf course to give a helping hand to our prized pollinators – bees and butterflies.

Earth Day is a day of awareness which has gathered pace since its inception in 1970 in a bid to protect the planet and its natural resources for future generations and Highfield and Brookham’s young eco warriors didn’t need asking twice to get the ball rolling on this year’s environmental activities.

Nursery children worked side by side with the Year 8 children, the oldest cohort at the school, to plant sunflowers while the remaining year groups were mixed up to sow meadow wildflower seeds on a dedicated strip of land on the impressive 175-acre site.

The children will now keep careful watch and should see the benefits of their labour of love in the next few months.Suzannah Cryer, Head of Highfield, said she was delighted with just how invested the children of all ages are in the environmental activities of the school.

“It’s so heartwarming and encouraging to see the children throw themselves into all of our green initiatives with such passion, pride and enthusiasm,” she said.

“There is a monumental amount of work ahead on a global scale to combat climate change and protect our wonderful planet for many generations to come, but our children are incredibly driven to do their bit and to make a difference.

“With these young eco-warriors at the helm, the future really does look bright, and we are all incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”The school has made a strong commitment to the environment and aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, with regular green activities undertaken by pupils, such as building hibernaculums for wildlife and growing their own vegetables, dovetailing with the school’s ongoing eco programme, which is underpinned by its impressive biomass boilers which provide 80% of its heating and energy needs.