Liphook pupils harvest another healthy crop of scholarships

Fourteen senior school scholarships have this year been awarded to pupils at Highfield and Brookham Schools to a range of top senior schools, including Marlborough College, Charterhouse, Cranleigh and Sherborne.

The award of 137 places since 2014, which this year includes an eclectic mix of academia, art, drama, design technology and sport, continues a remarkable run of success for the school’s enviable scholarship programme and is a key reason parents choose a Highfield and Brookham education for their children.

As well as the scholarship destinations, Highfield and Brookham has once again seen its Year 8 leavers accepted into other leading senior schools in the UK, including Eton, Radley College, Wellington College and Winchester College.

Pupils with a wide range of abilities are selected for the scholarship programme each year, with each head of department offering their own network of expert support and guidance to help children reach their potential in their chosen specialist subject.

And the level of care and attention aimed at the thriving scholarship programme at Highfield and Brookham has clearly paid handsome dividends yet again.

Highfield Head Suzannah Cryer said: “All those sitting scholarships embark upon a journey which, at times, is challenging, stressful or full of joy - and occasionally all at the same time. These children are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible for their age.

“The 137 scholarships awarded to our pupils in the past nine years really reflects the breadth and range of our pupils’ strengths and provides a strong endorsement of the quality of teaching and learning at Highfield and Brookham Schools.”

And Mrs Cryer added: “It’s another remarkable achievement and I’m extremely proud of all of them and wish them well with their future studies and beyond. They are a real credit to the school and will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for next year’s scholarship cohort.”

Scholarship, exhibition and award recipients:

Tallulah Bateman: Academic Scholarship (Marlborough College)

Emilia Dumas: Art Scholarship (Charterhouse) & Drama Scholarship (Charterhouse)

George Elmore: Sports Scholarship (Charterhouse)

Ptolemy Graves: Sports Scholarship (Sherborne School)

Breanna Kayondo: Drama Scholarship (Lancing College)

Suzanna Kovalev: Design Technology Scholarship (Charterhouse)

Ryder Larby: Sports Scholarship (Seaford College)

Monty Leach: Sports Scholarship (Seaford College)

Xanthe Mendes: Art Scholarship (Seaford College)

Sky-Rose Prahl: Drama Scholarship (Bryanston)

Isabel Salusbury: All-Rounder Scholarship (Cranleigh) & Drama Scholarship (Cranleigh)