Litter pick in Horsham was success, say organisers

On Sunday March 27 Holy Trinity Church, Rushams Road, in conjunction with the Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council and The Horsham Green Gym, hosted a very successful Tidy Trafalgar Litter Pick.

By Jane O'SullivanContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:10 BST
Litter pickers met in Holy Trinity Church, Rushams Road, Horsham

About 65 pickers collected a huge amount of rubbish. The areas shown in green on the map were all covered.

Two Beavers groups and a Squirrels group helped out, along with many of the members of the Neighbourhood Council.

The Horsham Green Gym helped enormously by providing extra picking equipment and disposing of the bags of rubbish afterwards.

The pickers arrived back at the church hall an hour or so later to be welcomed by drinks and home made cakes.

It was a very enjoyable community event which they hope to repeat in the future.

