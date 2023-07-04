Litter pick in Shoreham Harbour and Mill Hill for Sussex Day was a success, say organisers

A litter pick in two local nature reserves was an environmentally friendly way to celebrate Sussex Day this year.

Volunteers from five local Rotary cCubs and Worthing Lions, as well as representatives from Worthing Borough Council and Eden Projects Communities team, cleared a massive 25 kilos of litter from local nature reserves.

Volunteers learned about flora and fauna on Shoreham Local Nature Reserve with help from the Friends of Shoreham Beach. After collecting 15 kilos of litter from the beach they recharged their batteries with a picnic lunch before heading off to Mill Hill in the nearby South Downs National Park.

With skylarks singing overhead, Mill Hill was beautiful in the sunshine with lots of wildflowers including pyramidal orchids and dropwort. A further 10 kilos of litter was removed from this lovely downland landscape by the volunteers, including some large fly-tipped rubbish.

