Litter pick in Shoreham Harbour and Mill Hill for Sussex Day was a success, say organisers

Volunteers from five local Rotary cCubs and Worthing Lions, as well as representatives from Worthing Borough Council and Eden Projects Communities team, cleared a massive 25 kilos of litter from local nature reserves.
Volunteers learned about flora and fauna on Shoreham Local Nature Reserve with help from the Friends of Shoreham Beach. After collecting 15 kilos of litter from the beach they recharged their batteries with a picnic lunch before heading off to Mill Hill in the nearby South Downs National Park.
With skylarks singing overhead, Mill Hill was beautiful in the sunshine with lots of wildflowers including pyramidal orchids and dropwort. A further 10 kilos of litter was removed from this lovely downland landscape by the volunteers, including some large fly-tipped rubbish.
The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Tarring Park which has a focus on environmental and youth projects. Club President Andrew Lawrence said “We are an informal club and our aim is to bring volunteers from a variety of organisations together to work on projects that benefit our community and the environment”You can find out more on their facebook page - facebook.com/RotaryTarring