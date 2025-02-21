Little Shop Of Horrors is Lizzie’s big stage challenge in Horsham

After her stage directorial debut with Blackadder last summer, Lizzie Alderton now directs her first big musical – once again for HAODS in Horsham.

This time the show is Little Shop Of Horrors, a show which comes with huge personal significance for Lizzie. Performances are from Tuesday to Saturday, March 11-15 at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, with tickets available from £19.50 from https://haods.co.uk/book-littleshop or by calling the Capitol box office on 01403 750220.

As Lizzie says: “My first direction was Blackadder last year and it was scary, very nerve-racking, the first time I got to put the director’s hat on. And I just wanted to do it justice but also to have fun and to find my feet as a director. And it was great. It was amazing how it all came together. With HAODS we have lots of different departments that you liaise with and it did all come together. The set was phenomenal and it was seeing it come together that just really made it for me. The costumes were outstanding as well.

“The directing was a challenge but I loved it. I loved being able to work with other artistic people in a safe space and just play around with the silly goofy characters that we had. And also you want to be able to add your own flair but it was lovely to work in such a friendly environment. We had so much fun and there was so much laughter and there wasn’t a day when I didn't go home chuckling to myself.”

Moving on now to direct a musical is a significantly different experience: “When I was working on Blackadder it was like my own little project. I had the reins of everything but a musical is so much bigger. You've got the added element of course of the music and so you're working with the musical director and the choreographer. And it is going to be on the big stage at the Capitol where the company does all its musicals and you know that people are paying to come and see it. And you also know the standard that the company has had for so long with so many previous shows with previous directors so there is a lot of pressure. At the beginning I was very anxious and very nervous about whether I would pull it off but actually the whole process has been its own little journey working with the musical director and the choreographer and so you share the work but obviously you still feel the responsibility as director. But it's been such a lovely process and I feel that I've continued to learn. It's my first musical but the fact is that everybody has to start somewhere. We've had so many amazing directors at HAODS and every one of them obviously once directed a musical for the first time.

“I pitched Little Shop a couple of years ago and that was when it was proposed to me that there was a process and that I needed to do something smaller first. Hence Blackadder. And then when it turned out that the Capitol was going to be closing for refurbishment we discovered that we had a much earlier slot that was available for us. So we're doing this at much shorter notice. Usually we would be rehearsing a show and putting it together for six months. This time it's about four months.”

But it helps that it's a show that Lizzie loves: “It was the first one that my grandma took me to when I was little. Aside from panto it was the first real recollection that I have of going to the theatre and seeing live theatre. It's just got such a wonderful score and I love the music, the whole doo-wop and rocky bit that you've got. It is bonkers but there are some real themes in there. You've got sensitive subjects like domestic violence but it's all done through this big over-the-top cartoony-like black comedy. For me the real message is that if you go for everything you want, is it enough? It's about greed. It's about whether the grass really is greener when you've got everything that you want. It's about self-doubt and it's about self-confidence.”