Littlehampton and Rustington Philatelic Society calls time after 83 years of meetings

The Littlehampton and Rustington Society held its final meeting after 83 years in May.

Club farewell meal

On the May 9 2023, the Littlehampton and Rustington Philatelic society met for the last time at the Vardar restaurant in Littlehampton.

The club was formed in January 1940, but due to the war, only met on a few occasions until after May 1945. Initial subscriptions were a mighty 2 shillings (10p) and the first season ended with a healthy balance of 12/6 (52p)!

The club at its peak had a membership of 70, which met twice a month to display stamp collections, postcards, postal history, hold auctions, competitions and exchange stamps between members.

The club had several venues including the Mermaid Hotel, Masonic Hall, Rustington library, WRVS hall, Catholic Church Hall and finally the Creative Hearts Centre in Littlehampton.

Unfortunately, the clubs membership has declined over the last decade, so the 83rd season became the last one for the club.