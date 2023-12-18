Littlehampton care home proves you’re never too old to enjoy a visit from Santa
and live on Freeview channel 276
Audrey was among the residents at the home on St Flora’s Road who were thrilled at a visit from the man in red, as well as a performance of Christmas songs from youngsters from River Beach Primary School.
The highlight for everyone involved in the festive event was a surprise visit from Hattie, not a reindeer but a Shetland pony, adorned with tinsel and colourful reindeer antlers.
George Kennard, 79, shared his delight: “Life at the care home is always full of surprises! The children's voices were a joy to hear, and meeting Hattie was the icing on the cake. She was incredibly sweet and well-mannered. It was a wonderful experience for everyone, particularly for the children, to have the opportunity to interact with such a gentle animal.”
At 94, resident Winnie Andrews still got a thrill from having her picture taken with Santa and Hattie. “The choir’s singing was magnificent. It warmed our hearts to see the children's beaming faces as they sang. Santa's visit, along with his elves, brought so much excitement. And of course, meeting Hattie was a delightful bonus.”
Joyce Cunningham, 95, echoing her fellow residents' sentiments, added, “Hearing the children’s beautiful Christmas melodies and meeting Hattie the pony truly made the perfect afternoon.”
Following the musical performance, the children surprised the residents with handmade Christmas cards.
Kim Maw, the home's manager, reflected on the day’s success: “We are immensely grateful for the delight the children brought to our home. It was lovely to see the residents' happiness at being with the children and Hattie, not to mention seeing the joy on the little ones’ faces as they stroked the pony, and seeing their surprise as Santa presented them with their Christmas gifts.”
Oakland Grange, a grand Edwardian house turned care home, provides residential care for up to 39 individuals. In the spirit of the season, the staff have been organising collections for the Littlehampton and District foodbank, and hosting a Christmas party for the residents, and their family and friends.
Kim Maw further emphasised the home’s community spirit: “Supporting and engaging with our community is a year-round commitment for us. However, the festive season holds an extra special place in our activities. It’s a time when we create lasting memories our residents will hold dear.”