Police said a cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, after the collision on Lyminster Road in Wick, around 12pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed for a short time while emergency services including colleagues from SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) attended the scene.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Sussex Police said a cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, after the collision on Lyminster Road in Wick, around 12pm on Monday (October 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad