Littlehampton collision: Cyclist seriously hurt after incident which closed A259
The A259 was temporarily closed after a serious collision involving a bike and a car in Littlehampton on Monday afternoon (October 17).
Police said a cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, after the collision on Lyminster Road in Wick, around 12pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed for a short time while emergency services including colleagues from SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) attended the scene.
"The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”