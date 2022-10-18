Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Littlehampton collision: Cyclist seriously hurt after incident which closed A259

The A259 was temporarily closed after a serious collision involving a bike and a car in Littlehampton on Monday afternoon (October 17).

By Sam Morton
3 minutes ago

Police said a cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, after the collision on Lyminster Road in Wick, around 12pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed for a short time while emergency services including colleagues from SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) attended the scene.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Most Popular

Sussex Police said a cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, after the collision on Lyminster Road in Wick, around 12pm on Monday (October 17).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Have you read?: Chestnut Tree House: Twin celebrates 18th birthday by skydiving with his mum to thank children's hospice for caring for his brother

Make Me Prime Minister: This is why Rustington contestant Verity Pitts 'had to turn the programme off halfway through'

Sussex consultation on Rampion 2 wind farm: events and drop-in dates for Arundel, Littlehampton, Steyning, Washington and other towns

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

PolicePrime MinisterSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussex Police