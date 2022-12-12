Littlehampton Foodbank stocks up with help from housebuilder ahead of Christmas demand

Between April and September this year, Littlehampton and District Foodbank recorded a 66% increase in food parcels provided to local residents, with this figure expected to climb even further over the coming months.

To help protect winter reserves, Barratt Homes, who is building its Ryebank Gate development nearby in Yapton, has donated £250 to the foodbank, aiming to boost food levels when supplies run low over Christmas.

Since opening in 2014, Littlehampton and District Foodbank has operated a system of referrals in order to exchange vouchers for food parcels, and is open for appointments twice weekly. The housebuilder’s donation will help with the costs of purchasing household essentials from the foodbank’s wish list, including tinned tomatoes, rice and ‘free from products’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Southern Counties, commented: “Foodbanks are already seeing unprecedented levels of usage, with over 320,000 people in the UK turning to local services for the first time. This winter we wanted to help those directly affected in our local community and spread a little bit of hope in time for Christmas. Our donation will alleviate some pressure on Littlehampton & District Foodbank, helping to boost supply levels and prepare for the next few months of demand.”

Littlehampton & District Foodbank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Lodge, manager of Littlehampton and District Foodbank added: "The past few months have been incredibly challenging for those who already use our services, but we are also seeing new referrals every week. This donation will help make a difference to residents under our umbrella of support. We would like to extend our thanks to Barratt Southern Counties for its donation, and encourage anyone who can give any spare non-perishable food this winter to reach out to us to offer support".