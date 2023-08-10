A large fire has broken out at the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton this morning.
Crews are currently in attendance tacking the fire.
“Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are currently at the scene.
“We would ask that all residents avoid the area and keep doors/windows shut as there is a large smoke plume.”
Take a look below for photos of the blaze.
1. In pictures: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Littlehampton restaurant
2. In pictures: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Littlehampton restaurant
3. In pictures: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Littlehampton restaurant
4. In pictures: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Littlehampton restaurant
