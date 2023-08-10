BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Littlehampton Harvester fire: Crews tackle huge restaurant blaze - in pictures

A large fire has broken out at the Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton this morning.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the fire.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are dealing with a large fire at Coastguard Road, Littlehampton.

“Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are currently at the scene.

“We would ask that all residents avoid the area and keep doors/windows shut as there is a large smoke plume.”

Take a look below for photos of the blaze.

Photos courtesy of Graham Monamy (Website: https://barnsite.picfair.com/) and Eddie Mitchell.

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the huge fire at the Harvester restaurant. Residents have been told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

1. In pictures: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Littlehampton restaurant

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the huge fire at the Harvester restaurant. Residents have been told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the huge fire at the Harvester restaurant. Residents have been told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

2. In pictures: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Littlehampton restaurant

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the huge fire at the Harvester restaurant. Residents have been told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the huge fire at the Harvester restaurant. Residents have been told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

3. In pictures: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Littlehampton restaurant

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the huge fire at the Harvester restaurant. Residents have been told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the huge fire at the Harvester restaurant. Residents have been told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed. Photo credit: https://barnsite.picfair.com/

4. In pictures: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Littlehampton restaurant

Crews are currently in attendance tacking the huge fire at the Harvester restaurant. Residents have been told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed. Photo credit: https://barnsite.picfair.com/ Photo: Graham Monamy

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:West Sussex Fire