Take a look at these photos which show the destruction left behind by yesterday’s (August 10) fire at a Littlehampton restaurant.

A ‘significant fire’ started in the Harvester’s kitchen and spread to the roof, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone had evacuated the building before the fire service arrived.

Crews worked hard to protect the surrounding buildings and the Windmill Cinema remained unharmed apart from some water damage inside.

One crew remains on site this morning (August 11) to monitor for hot spots.

See photos of the devastation left behind by the blaze below.

1 . Littlehampton Harvester fire: pictures show destruction left behind The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire. Photo: Becky Winstone/BexyWinsCreativity

