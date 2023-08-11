BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Littlehampton Harvester fire: Devastating photos show destruction left behind by blaze

Take a look at these photos which show the destruction left behind by yesterday’s (August 10) fire at a Littlehampton restaurant.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST

A ‘significant fire’ started in the Harvester’s kitchen and spread to the roof, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone had evacuated the building before the fire service arrived.

Crews worked hard to protect the surrounding buildings and the Windmill Cinema remained unharmed apart from some water damage inside.

One crew remains on site this morning (August 11) to monitor for hot spots.

See photos of the devastation left behind by the blaze below.

Many thanks to Becky Winstone for the photos.

The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire.

1. Littlehampton Harvester fire: pictures show destruction left behind

The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire. Photo: Becky Winstone/BexyWinsCreativity

The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire.

2. Littlehampton Harvester fire: pictures show destruction left behind

The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire. Photo: Becky Winstone/BexyWinsCreativity

The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire.

3. Littlehampton Harvester fire: pictures show destruction left behind

The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire. Photo: Becky Winstone/BexyWinsCreativity

The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire.

4. Littlehampton Harvester fire: pictures show destruction left behind

The destruction left behind by yesterday's devastating fire. Photo: Becky Winstone/BexyWinsCreativity

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service