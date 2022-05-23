Littlehampton RNLI was tasked by HM Coastguard to assist a vessel in distress approximately one mile south of the entrance to Littlehampton Harbour just after 9pm.

The crew launched the lifeboat station’s Ray of Hope lifeboat and were on the scene at 9.24pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One member of Littlehampton RNLI transferred to the vessel to assess the situation and check on the person aboard – a male casualty who was safe and well, albeit wet and cold.

Littlehampton RNLI at work

The boat had rigging failure, so it was towed to Littlehampton Harbour. Because it was low tide, Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew secured the vessel and waited with the boat until there was enough water to enter the harbour safely.

The vessel was towed to the public moorings in the harbour at 12.10am and Ray of Hope returned to the lifeboat station at 12.40am.

Jon Prater, deputy launching authority at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: “This tasking was drawn out because of the tide, but was a good job well done, and we were very happy to assist.

"Our volunteer crew is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing a search and rescue service in our local waters.