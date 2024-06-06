Littlehampton school marks 50th anniversary celebrations with time capsule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School recently celebrated their 50th anniversary at their school site on Highdown Drive in Littlehampton.

Pupils came to school dressed in outfits from each decade over the last 50 years and took part in a range of fun activities across the day.

First thing in the morning, the whole school gathered in the playground to strut their stuff on the catwalk and show off their costumes.

They then started to make their way to different classes across the school to take part in special themed activities, covering each decade over the last 50 years. There was dancing, drama, music and art as pupils got to sample a bit of what life was like all those years ago.

All the pupils and staff of St Catherine's.

In advance of the big day, the School Council had reached out to the whole school community for ideas on what to put in a time capsule to be buried on the day, and to be opened in 50 years' time

The final list included pictures of pupils and staff, a school tie, a tea towel of self-portraits of all of the pupils and some writing by the children on what they think life will be like in 50 years' time.

Later in the morning, Bishop Richard led mass to the whole school and some distinguished guests. His work wasn't finished there as he was then sent to the garden to get his hands dirty. He joined the School Council and Liturgy Team to plant a tree to mark the occasion and also to bury the time capsule.

The day finished with the whole school community coming together for a special anniversary picnic on the field and the Summer Fayre.

Mr Croghan, headteacher at St Catherine's, said: “Pupils really enjoyed transporting themselves back in time and sampling what life used to be like. St Catherine's is a wonderful place to come to school, with a fantastic sense of togetherness within our community.