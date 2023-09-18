Littlehampton Sea Cadets Royal Naval Inspection 2023
The evening started with LT Cdr Price being piped aboard by Able Cadet Hill and where he was invited to attend colours on the main deck.
After colours LT Cdr Price inspected all the cadets on parade and attended their demonstrations on first aid, seamanship, cooking, knot tying, and the Junior Cadets biscuit decorating which all the parents and VIPs were invited to take part in.
At evening colours LT Cdr Price enrolled three cadets, presented badges for RYA Powerboating Level 2, BCU Paddle Sport Discovery, Sea Cadet Competent Crew, Supervised Coxswain and Coxswain, Junior Cadet Core Models, Junior Cadet Crest Awards, and promotions.
PO(SCC) T. Taylor received her third good conduct badge. PO (SCC) A Wheeler received his long service medal for twelve years service and Lt (SCC) D Osborne RNR received her fourth clasp for long service of 32 years’ service.
Commanding Officer LT(SCC) B Osborne RNR said he was extremely proud of the unit and the work they had put in this year.