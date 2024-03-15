Littlehampton Westie Walk
Clare Palmer, local dog walker and Westie owner has organised the next Westie Walk at Littlehampton.
West Highland White Terrier owners are invited to the bi-annual beach walk at Littlehampton on Sunday 14th April at 11am. Meeting at Edge by the Sea cafe at Norfolk Gardens, westies and their humans are welcome to attend from all over the South, for a walk along the beach at low tide, followed by refreshments hosted by local cafe Edge by the Sea.
Previous events have been hugely successful in 2022 and 2023, with over 50 westies traveling from as far as Oxford, Bluewater, Southampton, London, Kent and Hampshire.
Date Sunday 14th April 2024, 11am
Location Edge by the Sea cafe, Norfolk Gardens
Nearest parking East Beach Green or The Wall (pay and display/Ringo app)
Facebook users can join 'South East Westie Walkers' group for this and future Littlehampton events, or ones further afield.