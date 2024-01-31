Live bands confirmed for Beer and Cider by the Sea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two hugely popular bands have been confirmed for the evening sessions of Beer & Cider by the Sea in Eastbourne this year.

The three-day festival – taking place a week earlier than originally planned – is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 17 - 19 May on the Western Lawns on Eastbourne seafront.

Fat Freddie & The Queens, an Eastbourne based Queen tribute band, will take to the stage on Friday evening launching the first session of the festival.

The band’s performances are frequently sold out and their return to Beer & Cider by the Sea means tickets are selling fast.

On Saturday night, East Sussex based The Morph Ska 6 will be sure to get festival goers on the dancefloor with a fast paced, high-energy performance dedicated to Ska and Two Tone.

Details of other bands providing the live music entertainment during the afternoon sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

With fine ales, craft beers and cask ciders to enjoy, all kept in the best cellar conditions, plus bottled beers, wines, cocktails and gins, the 2024 mouthwatering extravaganza promises to be bigger and better than ever and all washed down with a superb line-up of entertainment.

CAMRA volunteers will be on hand over the three days to offer advice and tips for a perfect beverage, and there’s plenty of seating and a warm welcome guaranteed.

Across the weekend, both family friendly sessions and lively evening events are available with food stalls, and the festival offers a tasty selection of more than 100 drinks to choose from.

Admission prices start at £6 with reduced admission for children and CAMRA members. A free festival pint cup is included with every ticket along with tasting notes on all the various tipples available.

Session times are 5pm-10pm on Friday, 11am-4pm and 5pm-10pm on Saturday and 12pm-5pm on Sunday. Children’s tickets are available for Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions only.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “Fat Freddie & The Queens and The Morph Ska 6 are two extremely popular local bands and guaranteed to draw the crowds in.

“This fantastic event is a firm favourite not only for beer and cider lovers but for residents, visitors and their families too so I would urge people to get in early and book their tickets to avoid disappointment.”