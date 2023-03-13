Edit Account-Sign Out
Live music returns to patients and staff at Hastings' Conquest Hospital

The Friends of Conquest Hospital are delighted to announce the return of live music at the Conquest Hospital, for the benefit of patients and staff.

By Angie WatsonContributor
56 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:01am
Professional harpist, Fiona Hosford performing at the Conquest
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Conquest Hospital had a rich music programme well renowned throughout the region, led by Dr Richard Wray. With permission of the Trust, the Friends are again able to welcome musicians into the hospital each month to provide beautiful and calming music.

Professional harpist Fiona Hosford has already begun her monthly performances, and is soon to be joined by Glashin, comprised of Paul and Jo Dengate, who play the guitar and flute respectively. Their time will be split between performing near the chaplaincy on Level 2, and inside the wards themselves so that more patients can benefit from their performances. The programme will be expanded to include additional musicians in due course.

The generosity and support of Dr Richard Wray, along with fantastic grants from the Chalk Cliff Trust and Hastings Lions have helped to secure the future of music at the Conquest for 2023.

