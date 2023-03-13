Live music returns to patients and staff at Hastings' Conquest Hospital

The Friends of Conquest Hospital are delighted to announce the return of live music at the Conquest Hospital, for the benefit of patients and staff.

Professional harpist, Fiona Hosford performing at the Conquest

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Conquest Hospital had a rich music programme well renowned throughout the region, led by Dr Richard Wray. With permission of the Trust, the Friends are again able to welcome musicians into the hospital each month to provide beautiful and calming music.

Professional harpist Fiona Hosford has already begun her monthly performances, and is soon to be joined by Glashin, comprised of Paul and Jo Dengate, who play the guitar and flute respectively. Their time will be split between performing near the chaplaincy on Level 2, and inside the wards themselves so that more patients can benefit from their performances. The programme will be expanded to include additional musicians in due course.

