Two homes in Brookside Avenue, Polegate, were struck by lightning in the storm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Four crews from across East Sussex attended to put out the fire, and no casualties were reported.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews merged resources to put the fire out using breathing apparatus, pumping equipment and one hosereel jet.

“Firefighters also used a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan for smoke clearance and thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

“Crews put salvage sheets up in the roof of the properties to prevent any further storm damage and home safety visits were carried out for neighbouring properties.