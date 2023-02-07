Local business sought to sponsor roadside flower display and help Seaford in Bloom

Seaford Town Council is offering an opportunity for a local business or organisation to advertise their services at a prime location on the main entry road to the town.

colourful flower display in boat with promotional sign

This is a chance for a local business or organisation to advertise in a prime location, with funds going towards providing a colourful display of summer flowers.

A promotional sign will be used to display business information and logo. The double-sided sign is located next to the decorative boat opposite Morrison’s petrol station on Station Approach, visible both from the road and the railway line. This is an ideal location to capture the eye of commuters coming into and out of Seaford on the main A259 or travelling by train.

In return for this rare promotional opportunity, Seaford Town Council is asking for an annual sponsorship of £500 plus VAT, and a commitment of three years. The money will be invested in the town as part of ‘Seaford in Bloom’ and the boat itself will be planted with vibrant summer bedding plants each year.

If you would like further information, please email [email protected] or phone 01323 894870.