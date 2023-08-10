Local charities come together to support Chichester Film Festival premiere of I’m Still Here

The Chichester International Film Festival has launched this month with an exciting programme of films, documentaries, premieres, retrospectives and more. One of the much-anticipated screenings includes I’m Still Here, a powerful documentary which will premiere at the Film Festival on 19 August.

Directed and filmed by Franc Vissers and writer, actor and presenter, Elizabeth Healey, the documentary explores the issue of homelessness during the pandemic.

The film depicts the struggles faced by those with no access to food and water, who slept on the streets of London and were vulnerable, exposed and threatened by illness and starvation. The film also documents how Under One Sky, a UK charity supporting those experiencing homelessness, helped them to survive the pandemic, through donations of hot meals and supplies, but most of all through their donation of time.

Mikkel Juel Iversen, Under One Sky founder, comments: “That Under One Sky’s efforts to save lives on the streets of London during Covid-19 would end up on the big screen with a world premiere at Chichester International Film Festival is the stuff of dreams”.

Documentary I'm Still Here, screening at Chichester Film Festival

Walter Francisco, Chichester Cinema Director & Programmer, comments: “We are thrilled to be showing the premiere of I’m Still Here at Chichester Cinema as part of the Festival. Not only is it a superb documentary but it also carries some very powerful messages about human connection and raises awareness of the ever-growing issue of homelessness.”

Following the premiere, there will be a Q&A with Frank Vissers, Elizabeth Healey and Elizabeth McGovern of Downton Abbey, who is executive producer of the film. The Q&A provides an opportunity for the audience to take part in an engaging discussion about the documentary with its makers.

To support the screening, Chichester Cinema has invited local homeless charities Stonepillow, The Four Streets Project and Heart Chichester to attend the event. The charities will be available after the film in the cinema’s café area to discuss the issues covered and the work being delivered here in Chichester to support homeless people.

Debbie Jupe, Head of Partnerships, Fundraising and Communications at Stonepillow, said: "Stonepillow is delighted that the global premiere of I’m Still Here will be held in our home city of Chichester. During the pandemic the collective strength and generosity of our local community supported us in keeping clients safe, and we welcome the opportunity to look back and celebrate the community impact of what was achieved during this time”.

The screening of I’m Still Here and Q&A takes place on Saturday 19 August at 11.30am. All future profits from the film are being donated to charity Under One Sky and those featured in the documentary.

To find out more and book tickets visit - https://chichestercinema.org/film/im-still-here/