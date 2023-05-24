Local children's receives donation to support a 24-hour stay for a child from Yapton housebuilder

Local children’s hospice, Chestnut Tree House, which provides care services to children and young people in Arun and across Sussex with life-threatening conditions, has received £1,500 from Yapton housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes.

Representatives from both Chestnut Tree House and David Wilson Homes

The donation kicks off a year of fundraising by the housebuilder as Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties have chosen Chestnut Tree House's sister hospice, St Barnabas House, as their Charity of the Year.

Chestnut Tree House, which is located near the housebuilder’s Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane, requires over £4 million each year to provide hospice care for local children and families and it relies heavily on kind donations from the community. This £1,500 donation will help provide vital care for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and is enough to fund a 24-hour stay at the hospice for a child, offering access to a multi-sensory room, hydrotherapy pool, music room, woodland walk and arts and crafts.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, says: “Facilities such as Chestnut Tree House are an incredible resource for so many local families caring for children with critical illnesses, providing support during the most trying of times. Its support package benefits the entire family, offering tranquil setting for parents to relax, as well as offering a safe space for siblings who can talk to people who understand what they’re going through.

“As a local business, we felt it our responsibility to support this amazing cause and are proud to be working with the team this year as our Charity of the Year. The level of care that is delivered is exceptional and local families who find themselves in unimaginable circumstances deserve to receive such a high level of support that this charity provides and of course this takes a lot of effort and ultimately funding. We are really pleased that we can play a part in making a difference.”

Hannah Seltzer, Partnerships Engagement Manager at Chestnut Tree House, comments: “There are hundreds of children and young people with life-limiting conditions in our local community who require specialist care. And even more parents and family members who need help and support. It is thanks to the kindness and generosity of individuals and businesses like Barratt David Wilson Homes that Chestnut Tree House can be there for each family on their journey – now and in the future.

This donation of £1,500 could give a child a 24-hour stay at the hospice, where they can explore the woodland walk, relax in the multi-sensory room or splash about in the hydrotherapy pool whilst their complex medical needs are taken care of. On behalf of everyone at Chestnut Tree House, I’d like to say a huge thank you for your support.”

