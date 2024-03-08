Local freshly caught fish in Newhaven chilled by the sun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fish and Flake Ice Society has been offering essential chilled storage space and fuel to Newhaven’s local fishermen since the 1960’s. Recently the society moved into a new building to better accommodate the fifteen to twenty fishing vessels that use the harbour today.

Refrigeration and associated appliances use large quantities of energy, and so Fish and Flake took the opportunity to explore cost saving solutions to control escalating electricity bills. With rising pressure on the fishing industy to be more sustainable, the cooperative decided to install a 50kW solar PV array to power the Newhaven premises with clean energy.

The solar system was installed via the Clear Futures partnership and local renewable energy company, OHM Energy. Clear Futures was founded by Eastbourne and Lewes Councils to deliver transformational renewable energy and regeneration projects, All UK public bodies in the UK can join Clear Futures without charge to access the full range of services. In effect, the Clear Futures framework is a long-term procurement partnership for the public sector to drive sustainable change. The framework accesses investment and secures funding, offering sustainable solutions to reach net zero targets via partnerships with vetted and approved local experts.

Fish and Flake used the Clear Futures framework to procure local firm OHM Energy to design and install a solar array of photovoltaic panels. The new system is forecasted to save 336 tonnes of carbon dioxide over 20 years. This carbon saving is the equivalent to planting around 15,000 trees and will accelerate progress as the local business community works together to reach net zero by 2030.