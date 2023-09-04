BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Local military charity holding recruitment fair as it prepares to move to new Sussex home

A military charity that supports blind and vision-impaired veterans is holding a recruitment fair this Saturday (September 9) as they prepare to move to move to their new home in Rustington, West Sussex.
By Mark WheelerContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST

This recruitment fair will take place this Saturday 9 September from 10:00 – 14:00. Information, and the opportunity to talk about the roles available, can be found in the Blind Veterans UK Beach Side Pavilion which is accessed via the seafront.

Blind Veterans UK has had a base in Sussex for over 100 years and will soon open a new Centre of Wellbeing in Rustington and is currently recruiting for a number of new roles in areas like housekeeping, care including Registered Nurses, security, administration, and transport. Anyone interested in applying can find out more at blindveterans.org.uk/roles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Visit blindveterans.org.uk/roles to learn more about all the opportunities available and how you can make a difference to the lives of blind veterans every day

Most Popular
Blind Veterans UK is holding a recruitment fair this SaturdayBlind Veterans UK is holding a recruitment fair this Saturday
Blind Veterans UK is holding a recruitment fair this Saturday

Lesley Garven, Blind Veterans UK Centre Manager, said: “The life-changing work we have done in Sussex over the last 100 years will be continued in our new Rustington home and we look forward to becoming a real part of that community.

“We’re looking for special people to join our transformational team in roles such as Registered Nurses, Health Care Support workers, Housekeepers, and in Hospitality.

“Come join our team and play a real part supporting blind veterans every day.”

Related topics:RustingtonBlind Veterans UKNurses