Local military charity holding recruitment fair as it prepares to move to new Sussex home

A military charity that supports blind and vision-impaired veterans is holding a recruitment fair this Saturday (September 9) as they prepare to move to move to their new home in Rustington, West Sussex.

This recruitment fair will take place this Saturday 9 September from 10:00 – 14:00. Information, and the opportunity to talk about the roles available, can be found in the Blind Veterans UK Beach Side Pavilion which is accessed via the seafront.

Blind Veterans UK has had a base in Sussex for over 100 years and will soon open a new Centre of Wellbeing in Rustington and is currently recruiting for a number of new roles in areas like housekeeping, care including Registered Nurses, security, administration, and transport. Anyone interested in applying can find out more at blindveterans.org.uk/roles.

“Visit blindveterans.org.uk/roles to learn more about all the opportunities available and how you can make a difference to the lives of blind veterans every day

Lesley Garven, Blind Veterans UK Centre Manager, said: “The life-changing work we have done in Sussex over the last 100 years will be continued in our new Rustington home and we look forward to becoming a real part of that community.

“We’re looking for special people to join our transformational team in roles such as Registered Nurses, Health Care Support workers, Housekeepers, and in Hospitality.