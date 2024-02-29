Local MP visits the Bognor Regis, Chichester and District Branch of Samaritans
Mr Gibb spent 90 minutes talking with volunteers who explained how Samaritans and the local branch work to save lives through suicide prevention, and what's it is like taking calls. Volunteers were also able to share some salient points about the number of callers who are experiencing mental health problems.
During discussions, Mr Gibb was particularly struck by how often Social and Mental Health services recommend that clients phone Samaritans for support, and by the ongoing impact on many others still suffering as a result of the child abuse they experienced - often decades ago.
The Online Safety Bill was discussed during Mr Gibb's visit. Branch volunteers were able to stress their view that to be really effective in protecting children and vulnerable people, the Bill would need to be rigorously scrutinised by people who have had lived experience of suicide and self-harm.
Mr Gibb listened carefully, and thanked the branch volunteers for their work to support those in the local community and further afield.
Anyone who is experiencing distress, feel they are not coping or isolated can contact Samaritans free for support by telephoning 116 123, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Freepost Samaritans Letters.
If you would like to support the work of the Bognor Regis, Chichester and District Branch of Samaritans, please make a donation via our 'Donations page'.