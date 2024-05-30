Local organisation Minds Matter Event launches new podcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We have seen Minds Matter Event successfully host two shows raising money for mental health charities, such as West Sussex Mind and Heads On, but now they are expanding their audience and ideas by recently launching their sister project, Unwinding Minds Podcast on Spotify.

Sussex based organisation Minds Matter Event was founded by Brighton born Courtney Everett in November 2022. In just under 2 years this organisation has raised close to £3000 for local mental health services and provided some great entertainment whilst continuing their mission to end mental health stigma.

Now, Courtney and her team are joining together to provide weekly episodes on their new podcast Unwinding Minds. The podcast that officially launched last Monday (20th May) will feature alternating episodes on Mondays and Fridays. The format of this podcast appears to have 2 'shows' - one on Mondays that focuses on mental health material and providing open and honest conversations around this issue; and Friday's show which appears to be a more relaxed and entertaining episode where the team of Minds Matter Event and Unwinding Minds Podcast come together for more light-hearted listening and fun filled episodes.

Unwinding Minds is in association with Minds Matter Event and has launched the week following Mental Health Awareness week where Courtney was seen to be raising further funds for West Sussex Mind through a 18km hike in the South Downs National Park. This was documented on their social media where the team answered questions asked by followers regarding their mental health.

Founder Courtney Everett

The organisation also recently shared the great news that they had been nominated for a BBC Make a Difference award. This comes after they won the silver award at the NHS Positive Practice Awards in November 2023.

It appears this local organisation and Courtney are really showing no signs of stopping and appear to be doing amazing things for their local community and throughout Sussex. Keep your eyes peeled as it seems this is just the start for Minds Matter Event.