Local Sussex photographers donate pictures to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Photographers Lee and Stuart Roberts have been professional photographers for eight years and along with newborns they provide family, cake smashes, weddings and even dog photography.
They have the help of Carol Roberts for the newborns, Carol is professionally trained in the baby handling for newborn photography which involves placing them into positions for Lee and Stuart to take magic shots.
Lee Roberts of Roberts Twins Photography said: "Its great to give back to the community and no better than the maternity ward at the Conquest, both of our children were born their and they do an amazing job.
"We speak to our newborn clients and we have heard nothing but praise to the hard work and dedication to their work and something we all rely on in this town.
"All of the pictures we have donated are of local babies who have been born in the maternity ward at the Conquest and taken in our local studio in Hastings.
"The Conquest have chosen a variety of pictures ranging from sleeping, waking and even smiling and should bring a really nice atmosphere to the suite.
"It’s fantastic for us to have our work on display for the local community to see.”