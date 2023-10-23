Local Sussex photographers donate pictures to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings

Local newborn photographers Roberts Twins Photography, have kindly donated nine large wall art pictures to the maternity ward at The Conquest hospital in Hastings.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Photographers Lee and Stuart Roberts have been professional photographers for eight years and along with newborns they provide family, cake smashes, weddings and even dog photography.

They have the help of Carol Roberts for the newborns, Carol is professionally trained in the baby handling for newborn photography which involves placing them into positions for Lee and Stuart to take magic shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Roberts of Roberts Twins Photography said: "Its great to give back to the community and no better than the maternity ward at the Conquest, both of our children were born their and they do an amazing job.

Lee Roberts, Carol Roberts, Stuart Roberts and the maternity staff with some of the pictures

"We speak to our newborn clients and we have heard nothing but praise to the hard work and dedication to their work and something we all rely on in this town.

"All of the pictures we have donated are of local babies who have been born in the maternity ward at the Conquest and taken in our local studio in Hastings.

"The Conquest have chosen a variety of pictures ranging from sleeping, waking and even smiling and should bring a really nice atmosphere to the suite.