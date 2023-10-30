Longstanding Heathfield Architect Passes Away

Local Heathfield architect Anthony Morris passed away on the 28th of October 2023, aged 90 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Morris was an architect in Heathfield, East Sussex. He designed many buildings in the area and around East Sussex, having started working in Heathfield in 1972 until retirement and a move to his birthplace of Richmond Upon Thames in 2017.

Supported by his wife Barbara he originally had an office above Heathfield High Street before relocating to a home office in the early 1980’s at North Lodge, Heathfield Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of his notable achievements and additions to Heathfield’s architecture include the Doctor’s Surgery and the rebuilding of Errey’s (now Trading For You) in Heathfield High Street. He designed many houses around the East Sussex area and was instrumental in saving the row of old houses in Tower Street (originally known as Donkey Row) from demolition and designed their redevelopment.

Anthony and Barbara Morris

His list of works, buildings and architectural achievements are too numerable to mention but suffice to say his designs made a difference to many peoples lives in Heathfield, surrounding areas and much further afield.

When not working he enjoyed Golf and was a skilled watercolorist, often painting North Lodge, Heathfield Park, his and Barbara’s home for 40 years.