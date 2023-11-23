Look out for Santa in the Billingshurst area
So - Christmas comes but once a year,
time for Billingshurst Lions to bring yule-tide cheer;
time for Santa to dust off his hat and cloak
and practice ‘Yo Ho Ho’s’ for the local folk.
Once Santa had a cumbersome sleigh,
but sadly it collapsed and had had its day.
Now, for the modern era, in it’s stead,
Santa has a magnificent “Flying Bedstead”.
Every year it journeys from afar
sitting proudly on the roof of a car;
able to navigate down narrow lanes
with its twinkling lights and seasonal refrains,
continuing the Lion’s much cherished tradition,
but, with music of a more popular rendition.
As Santa arrives in different places,
just look at the wonder on children’s faces.
Mums and Dads appear with fond nostalgia
seeing their kids enjoying a former childhood pleasure.
As for Billingshurst Lions, it makes their day
to hear so many people say,
“Christmas doesn’t begin -
- till the Lions Santa’s been down our way!”
For Dates, Routes, How to “Track Santa” and Donate for Charitable Causes, please
check the website <billingshurstlions.org> and their Facebook page.
And - Don’t forget - Post your letter to Santa at the Lions Bookshop in Jengers Mead, where you can buy Lions Christmas Cards in aid of Brain Tumour Research and Gift Vouchers for family and friends - to spend at their leisure in the Bookshop.
A Big ‘Thank You’ from Billingshurst Lions for all your generous support
Merry Christmas everyone and a Happy New Year