Look out for Santa in the Billingshurst area

Billingshurst & District Lions Club members are busy preparing Santa’s “Flying Bedstead” for his annual visits around Billingshurst, Slinfold, Loxwood, Barns Green, Wisborough Green and Rudgwick, from Friday 1st December till Saturday 16th December, maintaining a long established tradition as the Club, Chartered in 1974, celebrates its 50th Anniversary Year.

So - Christmas comes but once a year,

time for Billingshurst Lions to bring yule-tide cheer;

time for Santa to dust off his hat and cloak

Don’t forget to post your letter to Santa in the Lions Bookshop in Jengers Mead.

and practice ‘Yo Ho Ho’s’ for the local folk.

Once Santa had a cumbersome sleigh,

but sadly it collapsed and had had its day.

Now, for the modern era, in it’s stead,

Santa has a magnificent “Flying Bedstead”.

Every year it journeys from afar

sitting proudly on the roof of a car;

able to navigate down narrow lanes

with its twinkling lights and seasonal refrains,

continuing the Lion’s much cherished tradition,

but, with music of a more popular rendition.

As Santa arrives in different places,

just look at the wonder on children’s faces.

Mums and Dads appear with fond nostalgia

seeing their kids enjoying a former childhood pleasure.

As for Billingshurst Lions, it makes their day

to hear so many people say,

“Christmas doesn’t begin -

- till the Lions Santa’s been down our way!”

For Dates, Routes, How to “Track Santa” and Donate for Charitable Causes, please

check the website <billingshurstlions.org> and their Facebook page.

And - Don’t forget - Post your letter to Santa at the Lions Bookshop in Jengers Mead, where you can buy Lions Christmas Cards in aid of Brain Tumour Research and Gift Vouchers for family and friends - to spend at their leisure in the Bookshop.

A Big ‘Thank You’ from Billingshurst Lions for all your generous support