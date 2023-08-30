Lookers in new charity challenge as epic 935km Eastbourne to Edinburgh cycle ride looms

The countdown is on for a top team of cyclists at one of the UK’s leading automotive retail and service groups, Lookers, after 40 employees – including chief executive Mark Raban and chief operating officer Duncan McPhee – signed up for a new, more demanding bike ride challenge for 2023.

From Eastbourne to Edinburgh, four teams of 10 will cycle 935 kilometres across eight stages to raise funds for Action for Children, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable children, young people and their families.

Last year, Lookers raised more than £150,000 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus and Macmillan Cancer Support after a trekking team of 20 staff from right across the group cycled a gruelling 650 kilometres from Birmingham to Scotland and across the Irish Sea to Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Setting off from Eastbourne on Friday 1 September, Lookers’ teams will crisscross England, taking in several major dealership locations before crossing Hadrian’s Wall and into Scotland for a final stopover – and a big welcoming party – in Edinburgh on 8 September.

The team from Lookers set off from Eastbourne on Friday

In total, the journey will cover an epic 935 kilometres – a 45 percent hike on last year.

Leading this year’s epic charity journey is Lookers’ chief operating officer Duncan McPhee.

“From the incredible support we received from across the group, from staff, customers and partners last year, we’re delighted to be embarking on a fresh challenge this year to raise vital funds for Action for Children which works to protect and support thousands of vulnerable children from right across the UK while providing practical and emotional care and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also very proud that we’re doubling the number of riders this year to a record 40 staff. We’re grateful for the support of our colleagues and customers along the way and look forward to making a positive impact on the important work which Action for Children delivers.”

Other senior team members from the Executive Committee and Operations Committee, as well as many employees are signed up to take part, including Lookers’ director of customer engagement Karen Prince, business development director Andrew Hall and company secretary Philip Kenny. Representing a significant commitment by Lookers, the event will also be supported by a qualified team of medics, mechanics and experienced riders to help guide and support the Lookers novice peloton to a successful completion.

Locks Farmer, managing director of fundraising, communications and policy at Action for Children said: “We are delighted to be the charity of choice for the Lookers 2023 bike ride from Eastbourne to Edinburgh. What an amazing challenge to take on.

“Thank you so much to the cyclists and wider Lookers family who are raising awareness and funds for vulnerable children and young people. Lookers’ support will make a huge impact, helping us on our mission to ensure every child has a safe and happy childhood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, four teams of 10 will stop off at locations including Guildford, Aylesbury, Tring, Uppingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Ripon, Newcastle, Lindisfarne and Musselburgh en route from Eastbourne to Edinburgh.

For more information and details of how to support the team raising funds for Action for Children, follow #LookersE2E.