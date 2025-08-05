Looking at the "toxic masculinity" boy bands encourage

The toxic masculinity which boy bands encourage and surround themselves with is explored in a new play in Chichester’s newest theatre, The Nest at Chichester Festival Theatre.

It comes as part of the Future Theatre Makers Festival, five shows from the Chichester Festival Theatre’s artistic development programme across various dates between August 4-16.

Man!fest: A Boy Band Fantasy, which will be performed by On the Nose Productions, hits the stage on Tuesday, August 5, Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9 at 8pm.

The world’s hottest boy band are embarking on their second world tour, bringing a non-stop rollercoaster ride for fangirls far and wide. But with constant pressure for perfection from management, the band have to fight to keep themselves from collapsing…

The show comes from Maddie Bell, Hollie Jameson-Clarke, Esther Dracott and Emily Benucci who created On the Nose Productions while they were in their third year at the University of Chichester.

“The company is made up of us women,” Emily says, “and we write self-aware comedy shows. This is our second show. We wrote a show together at the University of Chichester after we formed in our third year on the acting programme.”

As Maddie says, the show comes from a feminist standpoint. Its name reflects the way that boy bands like to play with their names or at least their fans do, for instance One Direction becoming 1D. As she points out, with their fictional boy band Man!fest, if you take out the exclamation mark, then you get Man Fest which gives it all an added layer.

“The show is a deep dive into the effects of toxic masculinity in boy bands and what effect that has on fangirls. In the show we look at the management of the boy band and how their drive is very much towards monetisation all the time and that the management push the band towards the point where they are endangering themselves and working with unrealistic expectations. But it's also looking at what their lyrics do to girls. There is a dark side.”

Hollie explains: “We just started exploring some ideas that we might explore in our next show and we started looking at toxic masculinity between the boys themselves as well as with the girls. We started with a couple of songs that were very comedic and jokey and it's just developed from there. We've had many different iterations of the show and it has accumulated into the show that we've got now.”

Esther added: “And now being on the artist development programme has been really pivotal in the development of the piece. We had the concept before we were on the programme, and we knew what we wanted to do but we saw this programme with the networking and being invited into the community and with all the help it offered for emerging artists. We are fresh graduates. We didn't have the resources ourselves but we had the passion and we had the ideas. We needed this support, and Chichester Festival Theatre has really helped us.”