Looking back at the history of Chichester's New Park Centre
Spokeswoman Nicola Ellis said: “Renowned local historian Alan Green will headline the event, bringing to life the fascinating story of New Park Centre, from its early days as Central Junior Boys’ School, through a period of near demolition to its remarkable transformation into the thriving community hub it is today. Alan will be joined by a range of guest speakers who helped shape New Park’s rich past and will also share exciting plans for the Centre’s future.
“Complementing the talk, the Centre’s café bar will host a pop-up exhibition featuring photographs, press clippings, and personal stories from the past five decades. The Centre is calling on residents to help bring this display to life by contributing their memories, images, and keepsakes that reflect New Park’s place in the community.”
Alan said: “New Park has played a quiet but significant role in the life of Chichester for generations. Its survival and transformation is a powerful story of community spirit. I’m looking forward to sharing some of the lesser-known moments from its past and celebrating everything it has become.”
Allison McDonald-Hughes, centre manager, added: “This event is not just about looking back. It’s about honouring the people power that saved this space and celebrating the generations who made it thrive. As we mark our 50th year, Step Back in Time is a powerful reminder of how vital New Park is to the heart of Chichester. It’s a place shaped by the community, for the community. All the money raised by tickets sales for the event, will be invested into the centre which is charity run.”
Tickets for Step Back in Time are £5 and will be available to book via the Centre’s website: www.newparkcentre.org.uk and Eventbrite.
