Looking back to Lewes in storm and flood in the year 2000

Kicking off 2023, Lewes History Group welcomes Marcus Taylor on 9 January, talking about the flooding of the river Ouse in October 2000 and the so-called Great Storm of 1987.

Storm damage in 1987

Both the storm and flood had a huge impact on Lewes and its residents -- if you were here then, you will probably also have memories of your own.

Marcus said: “Many people had to leave their homes for months after the relatively brief, but deep and sudden surge of water. However, this has happened on a number of occasions over the past century or so. Using interviews and many previously unseen photographs, the effects of this natural disaster are vividly outlined.”

Similarly, in the middle of an October night, “the hurricane that wasn’t” caused widespread damage to buildings throughout the town in 1987, uprooting trees, closing roads and affecting businesses. First-hand accounts will remind many residents of the chaos that met their eyes the next morning.

The talk starts 7.30pm on Zoom. Members free; Non-members £4 via https://ticketsource.co.uk/lhg

