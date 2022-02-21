A fire engine was pictured outside the hospital's breast care centre on Lyndhurst Road this morning (Monday, February 21). The crew was standing on an aerial ladder platform.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed it was called at 11.15am to 'reports of loose roofing cladding'.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised the aerial ladder platform from Worthing Fire Station to the scene," a fire service spokesperson said.

A fire engine was pictured outside the hospital's breast care centre on Lyndhurst Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Firefighters removed the loose cladding and ensured the scene was safe, before booking away from the scene at 12.45pm."

The incident comes after Sussex continues to be buffeted by strong winds after Storm Eunice uprooted trees and damaged buildings. Click here to read more

The crew was standing on an aerial ladder platform. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Firefighters removed the loose cladding and ensured the scene was safe. Photo: Eddie Mitchell