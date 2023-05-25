Lord Lieutenant presents Chichester Army Cadet Force with new standard

The cadets and members from the RSRA have formed strong links over the last 18 months with several events which have seen members of the RSRA attending Crowborough training area to see the cadets in action on a blank firing field training exercise as well as visiting Chichester with an interesting presentation on the history of the great regiment, what the association does today and why it’s so important for today’s younger people to remember the sacrifice of those that went before us.The ACF Corps of Drums, which is made up of cadets from Chichester, in their first public performance for three years, added greatly to the parade playing It's a Long Way to Tipperary, Saints and finally accompanied by all on parade singing Sussex by the Sea.

Young people from 12 – 18 years old can join the cadets to take part, from time to time, in these type of parades as well as the wide range of activities that include; Shooting, Fieldcraft, Drill & Turnout, First aid, Expedition / D of E, training, Adventure training, Signals & Communication training, Keeping Active, Sports, Music, Navigation, Kit Car and various community engagement events and cultural visits in the UK and overseas. We are also always looking for adult volunteer instructors to help deliver the cadet experience. No previous military knowledge is required as full training is given.If you are considering joining as a cadet or as an adult full information can be found at www.armycadets.comThe Royal Sussex Regimental Association exists to promote the heritage of The Royal Sussex Regiment within the County community, and to foster comradeship and to safeguard the welfare of members of the Association and the welfare of former members of the Regiment and their immediate dependants.With the declining number of Royal British Legion Clubs for example, the Royal Sussex Regimental Association represents an opportunity to step in and provide local social groups for any personnel who served in the armed forces, as well as extending a warm welcome to Cadet Force personnel and civilians whose relatives have served with the Regiment, or have a direct interest in the Regiment and its history.The decision was taken to open the Association’s doors to a wider audience and to recruit the next generation of members in order to ensure the longevity of the Association and the retention of the name of this very famous British Regiment within the public consciousness, locally and nationally hence the presentation and the strong links with Chichester ACF which is now being fostered throughout the county.