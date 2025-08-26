Lord of the Flies cast confirmed for Chichester Festival Theatre

The full company has been confirmed for Anthony Lau’s new production of William Golding’s Lord of the Flies, in Nigel Williams’s stage adaptation. It will run at Chichester Festival Theatre from September 19-October 11.

The adventure takes us into the heart of darkness. A modern classic, Lord of the Flies has lost none of its riveting power since its publication in 1954, the theatre promises, and is frequently ranked high in lists of iconic novels.

The cast is: Hiroki Berrecloth (Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Our Cosmic Dust) as Maurice; Sheyi Cole (The Beautiful Game, Full Circle) as Ralph; Ali Hadji-Heshmati (Lockwood & Co, Bad Education) as Simon; Bertie Hawes (Summer 1954: The Browning Version, Call the Midwife) as Eric; Alfie Jallow (Nurses Come and Go But None for Me, Man Enough) as Piggy; Cal O'Driscoll (Video Nasty, Vikings: Valhalla, The Windermere Children) as Roger; Nevil Patel, making his professional debut as Henry; Ruben Reuter (The Dumping Ground, Romeo and Juliet) as Perceval; Ethan Rouse (Sunset at the Villa Thalia, Young Woman and the Sea) as Sam; Jonathan Savage (London Road, The Hunt) as Parachutist/Naval Officer; Tucker St. Ivany (The Grapes of Wrath, The Salt Path) as Jack; and Riley Woodford (Redlands, Hex) as Bill.

A plane crash on a desert island abandons a group of young survivors to fend for themselves. Quickly, tribal loyalties start to form. Despite attempts by Ralph and Piggy to keep order, school rules are shed along with their uniforms, and friendly alliances fast become ferocious divisions. As the children threaten to turn feral, a deadly struggle ensues between Ralph and his leadership rival, Jack. Will chaos overcome humanity – or, with a world at war beyond the island, can rescue come in time to save them?

Anthony Lau is formerly associate artistic director at Sheffield Theatres, where his productions included The Crucible, Miss Saigon, Rock/Paper/Scissors and The Good Person of Szechwan. In 2026 he will make his National Theatre debut with Terence Rattigan’s Man and Boy.

The designer is Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Matt Daw, music and sound designer Giles Thomas, movement director Aline David, musical director Chris Poon, fight and intimacy director Bethan Clark and casting director Jacob Sparrow.