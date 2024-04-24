Emergency services were called to cafe Metrodeco in Kemptown at about 11am this morning.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service quickly evacuated the building and helped to make the scene safe following the collision.

The fire service has confirmed no casualties were reported in the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The incident was handed over to Sussex Police, and the responsible person for the building, before crews left the scene at around 12.05pm.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for information.

1 . Lorry crashes into cafe - in pictures Photo from the scene of the collision today. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Lorry crashes into cafe - in pictures Photo from the scene of the collision today. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Lorry crashes into cafe - in pictures Photo from the scene of the collision today. Photo: Eddie Mitchell