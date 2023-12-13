Lottery funding for Chiddingly Village Hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chiddingly Village Hall is over 170 years old and has ben added to at various stages of its existence.
The doors to the storage area didn't line up, so, when moving the piano or other large items into storage, doors had to be taken off their hinges, which makes life rather difficult.
This also meant that trolleys couldn't be used to move tables and chairs.
Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund, it has been possible to carry out the necessary structural building work to widen and align the doors, and to purchase trolleys for the transport and storage of tables.
This saves putting a strain on the backs of the older members of the community.
A request for £5,000 towards tyhe cost of the project was met in full, thanks to National Lottery players.
The hall is home to the Chiddingly Festival, short mat bowls, local Guide, Brownie and Rainbow packs, the WI and much more, all of whom welcome the improvements.