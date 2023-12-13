Lottery funding for Chiddingly Village Hall

Chiddingly Village Hall has secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to cover necessary building work and the purchase of equipment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chiddingly Village Hall is over 170 years old and has ben added to at various stages of its existence.

The doors to the storage area didn't line up, so, when moving the piano or other large items into storage, doors had to be taken off their hinges, which makes life rather difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This also meant that trolleys couldn't be used to move tables and chairs.

Submitted article

Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund, it has been possible to carry out the necessary structural building work to widen and align the doors, and to purchase trolleys for the transport and storage of tables.

This saves putting a strain on the backs of the older members of the community.

A request for £5,000 towards tyhe cost of the project was met in full, thanks to National Lottery players.