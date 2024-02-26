Love Island, EastEnders and YouTube stars take part in Worthing charity football match

Stars of social media, reality TV, and national television, went head-to-head in the action-packed game which ended 4-3 to the Blue Team.

The game was played at Worthing Football Club’s Woodside Road ground. Both teams were spurred on by hundreds of spectators who braved the weather to cheer from the sidelines.

The Green Team took an early lead with a terrific goal by Ouzy See (Love Island) which set the tone for the rest of the match.

Fired up with winning spirit, Georges Berthonneau (Married at First Sight), said: “I absolutely loved today, even though it’s soaking wet so many people came out today and it was absolutely amazing for an incredible cause – Guild Care. Thank you so much for everything you guys have done.”

Both sides attacked and defended superbly, defying the wind and rain to keep fans in suspense until the final whistle confirmed the score of 4-3.

Players included Dan Osborne, Flintz, Man Like Haks, Billy Brown, Zac Ashford, Josh Brocklebank, Georges Bethonneau, Chet Sket, Arthur Poremba and Ouzy See.

Man Like Haks (comedian and content creator) was named man-of-the-match. Ricky Groves (ex-Eastenders) entertained the crowds throughout and called the raffle.

A spokesman from Worthing FC said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Sellebrity Soccer & Guild Care for this charity football match at Worthing FC. We’re proud to be involved with this great cause.”

The headline sponsor for the match was local company, HD Tribe. A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor for this Celebrity Football Match in aid of Guild Care. Our relationship with Guild Care has been ongoing for many years and we have supported fundraising efforts amassing over £200,000 in recent years.”

All proceeds from ticket sales go to Guild Care. Based in Worthing, the charity supports over 3,000 people each year through a diverse range of services for older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Marc Yarrow of Guild Care said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the players for such a competitive performance and great entertainment. It was fantastic to see so much support from the sidelines and we’d also like to thank everyone who came along today. Events like this really do make a huge difference to the work we’re able to provide to our local communities.”

Coming up, Guild Care fundraising events include a Golf Day, a Quiz, and an Open Gardens event at Findon Place in July. If you’d like to take part in these or support any of the charity’s fundraising events, contact [email protected] or visit their website at guildcare.org.

1 . Worthing FC charity football match Teams of celebrities took to the pitch for a special football match on Sunday (February 25) in aid of Worthing’s largest social care charity, Guild Care. Photo: Guild Care

2 . Worthing FC charity football match Georges Berthonneau and Ethan Everiro holding the winners' cup Photo: Guild Care

3 . Worthing FC charity football match Ouzy See (Love Island) scores the first goal Photo: Guild Care