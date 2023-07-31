Love story song written for residents at a Shoreham care home

The concert features Sussex based singers, songwriters and musicians and is funded by the Arts Council.
Harold and Kitty met in their dance hall days n the 50's at The Regent in Brighton and Harold would walk Kitty home at the end of the evening to Shoreham.
Mike and Reina commented: "As songwriters we were in search of a story that we could turn into a meaningful song for the show.”
You can find a link to the page where people can buy tickets for either performance at https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/what's-on/?filter_category=0&filter_name=Songs+for+Shoreham
Harold and Kitty live at Kingsland House care home