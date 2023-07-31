Love story song written for residents at a Shoreham care home

Songwriters Mike and Reina Reinstein loved Kitty and her husband, Harold’s story so much that they have written a song about them which they will perform at the Songs of Shoreham concert which will take place at the Ropetackle Theatre on September 27 and 30.

The concert features Sussex based singers, songwriters and musicians and is funded by the Arts Council.

Harold and Kitty met in their dance hall days n the 50's at The Regent in Brighton and Harold would walk Kitty home at the end of the evening to Shoreham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike and Reina commented: "As songwriters we were in search of a story that we could turn into a meaningful song for the show.”

Kitty & Harold on their wedding day

You can find a link to the page where people can buy tickets for either performance at https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/what's-on/?filter_category=0&filter_name=Songs+for+Shoreham