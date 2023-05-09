Loxwood Joust commands the fiercest fun for the Loxwood Kingdom Cup and Master of Archery Title

Witness the fiercest fun in the kingdom and the start of a new era. The Kingdom of Loxwood has launched the battle for the Loxwood Kingdom Cup and is inviting those with archery prowess, to take flight and be knighted the Master of Archery.

Knights battle for glory and honor at the Loxwood Joust

The Loxwood Joust, the UK’s most spectacular and immersive medieval and jousting festival, will be testing mettle to the very end. Full contact medieval fighting group Invicta is laying down the gauntlet and challenging men and women from clubs from across the county, to battle for the Loxwood Kingdom Cup.

No-one knows what the outcome will be as the teams from Armoured Combat Gloucester, The North, Norwich, The Hellions, BMC and ISCA will all face the Joust’s revered Invicta team over the two dueling weekends of August 5 and 6, and August 12 and 13.

And, with visitors to the Kingdom cheering for their favourite champions, nothing is staged! See these feisty knights battle it out with strength, honor and all the ferocity of a pro-fight. Each day Loxwood Joust visitors will see first-hand the speed of Sword and Buckler, the stamina of Sword and Shield, the skill of Long Sword and the strength and power of Polearm as the fighters compete one to one using the different disciplines. So, will the roar of the crowd sway a battle?

In addition, group battles where those with the strength of body and mind will battle for honour and glory, will also be played out for the chance to win the Loxwood Kingdom Cup. The winners of each fight will earn points for their club and each day the victorious club with the most points will be awarded the treasured Loxwood Kingdom Cup by the King of Loxwood. Lastly, on the final Sunday, a member of Invicta will have the honor of being knighted a Loxwood Knight by King Villian.

In another skillful first for this medieval extravaganza, those citizens and squires of Loxwood who are keen archers or even have-a-go hopefuls, are invited to take aim and shoot in the daily challenge to be knighted the realms Master of Archery.

Guided by Loxwood’s finest archers and using a real wooden longbow that replicates the 15th Century Bows used during the Wars of the Roses and at the battle of Agincourt, visitors are encouraged to compete for the Master of Archery title.

Just aim, fire six arrows, and hit a long-distance 20-yard target. Score between 1 to 10 each time you hit and hit the bullseye to score ten. Do well, gain the highest score tally and be proclaimed Master of Archery in the Jousting arena.

Immerse yourself in the Kingdom of Loxwood and revel in the glory and excitement from medieval times. Save with advance priced tickets which are on sale until the 30th June: Adults £18 and children £8 each.